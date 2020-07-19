Man, 32, in critical condition after being shot in the area of Grand River and Plymouth

One person is in critical condition after an early Sunday morning shooting that happened in the area of Grand River and Plymouth around 5:30.

Detroit Police say the victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

As of right now, police have no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at ‪313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.