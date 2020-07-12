Man dead after Oxford Township accident, investigators confirm he was not wearing a helmet

One man is dead after a crash that happened in Oxford Township Saturday morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the of State Street and North Oxford Road at around 11:00.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 38-year-old man was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle Westbound on State Street. As the man was approached on North Oxford Road, he locked up the rear wheel of the bike and was ejected from it.

He was transported to McLaren Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators did confirm that the man was not wearing a helmet and alcohol and drug use may have been a factor.

