The Brief A Michigan marijuana manufacturer has recalled an edible following customer complaints. The Lucky Berry flavor of the "Naked Hippie"brand gave people uncomfortable highs and digestive problems, according to regulators. The Gummie Joint is working with the Cannabis Regulatory Agency to take the product off the shelves.



The makers of the marijuana edible brand ‘Naked Hippie’ are recalling one of their infused gummy products following reports of uncomfortable experiences and stomach problems.

Customers who purchased Lucky Berry gummies said it gave them an unpleasant high and gave them digestive issues, according to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

The Gummie Joint, a manufacturer based in Michigan, is working with regulators to recall the edible.

Edible recalled

What we know:

A public health advisory from the state announced the voluntary recall on Nov. 5, citing complaints from people who bought "Naked Hippie - Lucky Berry gummies."

Anyone that bought the edibles can throw them out or return them to the dispensary where they bought them.

The Gummie Joint has locations in Burton and Livonia, where its headquarters are based. It is removing the remaining edibles that have not been sold in coordination with the CRA.

The cannabis-infused edible that was recalled after customer complaints. Photo courtesy of CRA.

Dig deeper:

According to the CRA, customers said eating the edible created an "unpleasant euphoric experience" and also reported having stomach issues.

"Out of an abundance of caution, The Gummie Joint has decided to withdraw these materials from the market," the advisory notes.

According to the manufacturer's website, Naked Hippie is a "Low-dose rosin gummy for buyers who want a gentler full-spectrum experience and more controlled dosing."

The packs come with 40 gummies, each with 5mg of THC, which is the psychoactive compound that produces the "high" feeling.