Metro Airport bans Uber Black drivers amid dispute between DTW and rideshare company

The Brief Uber Black drivers are unable to work at Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to a dispute with DTW over unpaid airport access fees. Drivers for Uber Black got the alert on their phones Wednesday. Passengers are also unable to make requests, getting an unavailable message.



Those hoping to ride from Detroit Metropolitan Airport, shouldn't expect to hop into an Uber Black or SUV. Without warning, those drivers have been banned – stuck in the middle of a standoff between the airport and Uber.

Big picture view:

On Wednesday Uber Black drivers say they received an alert from Uber telling them they are no longer able to pick up passengers at Detroit Metro Airport, effective immediately. In that same alert - Uber instructed drivers to reach out to the Wayne County Airport Authority with questions or concerns.

"This is our full-time business. This is our income that we’re looking to make and now we’ve suddenly been shut down," said Joseph Sarkis, Uber Black driver.

Sarkis is one of those drivers we met - waiting in the airport’s Rideshare Holding Lot.

He says before the shut-down alert - the only way Uber Black drivers could pick up passengers, is by paying $10 for each ride.

"The authorities have put it on us to pay $10 every time we approach a passenger for a pick-up, so we’re essentially double-paying," he said. "Uber is still taking $10 but we've also paid $10 now on top of every ride that we've done."

"We have no contract, we are independent contractors, we are 1099," said Martin Qarana, Uber Black driver. "We cannot pay for insurance. we cannot pay for the car we can’t do anything. We cannot make a living."

Even passengers are unable to request an Uber Black or SUV from the airport. After choosing to confirm the ride – an alert pops up, saying Uber Black rides are not available.

FOX 2: "So everyone standing around right now is just waiting for work? Clearly, you guys can’t work right now?"

"Correct," Sarkis said.

FOX 2 reached out to the Wayne County Airport Authority for comment. A representative responded saying they "are negotiating a dispute with Uber pertaining to unpaid airport access fees, and cannot comment further on the relationship between Uber and its drivers."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Uber emailed FOX 2 saying - "[The $10 driver fee] is managed through an outdated coupon book system. We’ve long called for the airport to modernize that system."

The Uber Black ban concerns normal Uber X drivers, who are worried they’ll be charged a fee or banned next, while already dealing with low pay.

"It’s just like a domino," said Kirk Chidester, Uber X driver. "Once you get the domino, it starts falling and they’ll say oh we’re going to get these guys now for $10. And they don’t even pay us much."

In the meantime, it is a waiting game for Uber Black drivers hoping the airport and Uber can come to an agreement, fast.

"I will handle my private business," Sarkis said. "You know I’ve built my own clientele over time now.

"But Uber you know, all these years has kept us busy. That’s how we make our living."