Metro Detroit businesswoman Fay Beydoun charged with alleged state grant money theft

The Brief A businesswoman in Metro Detroit was prosecuted for allegedly using grant money on herself. 62-year-old Fay Beydoun has been charged with the alleged theft of money and fraudulent administration of a $20 million dollar state grant



Attorney General Dana Nessel is prosecuting a well-known Metro-Detroit businesswoman for allegedly using state grant money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Big picture view:

Fay Beydoun of Farmington Hills is facing 16 felony charges.

62-year-old Fay Beydoun has been charged with the alleged theft of money and fraudulent administration of a $20 million dollar state grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Essentially, this was a legislative earmark awarded to Global Link International, a company state prosecutors say she created and controlled.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office accuses Beydoun of forging an invoice from a law firm and misrepresenting expenses while they say she paid for private dinners, pricey Tunisian rugs, furniture, home decor and patio gardening supplies.

"Our investigation has thus far established evidence that Fay Beydoun allegedly put appropriated funds to her own personal use and enrichment, repeatedly lied to the MEDC about specific expenses contrary to the purpose of the grant and activities of the business accelerator and did each of these things to further a criminal enterprise of her own financial gain," Nessel said.

The other side:

Fay Beydoun’s attorney at the Flood Law Firm issued this statement.

It says:

"For the last six months, our firm has attempted to demonstrate the illogical nature of the allegations against Ms. Beydoun to the Michigan Department of Attorney General. Despite those efforts, it is evident that certain parties felt the need to further this very public spectacle in a way that is neither supported by the evidence that we have seen nor the investigative materials we possess. As always, we will save our best arguments for the courtroom and pursue every avenue available for our client."

Fay Beydoun is a longtime donor to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and is well-connected politically.

FOX 2 heard from Governor Whitmer’s Office:



"Misuse of taxpayer dollars has no place in Lansing. Anyone who receives taxpayer dollars must follow the law and use those resources appropriately. If that does not happen and someone defrauds the state, they must be held accountable under the law. This was a grant sponsored by Republican Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, and the second time a grant of his has resulted in charges. Attorney General Nessel is working to bring justice and she is helping the state recover taxpayer dollars."

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