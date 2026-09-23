Metro Detroit weather: Chance for showers Wednesday, cool temps continue

The fall feel goes nowhere, and we’ll toss in a bit of rain today, though it certainly won’t define the day.

The backstory:

We’ll start with a look at future radar. Spotty showers are a good bet south of I-94, potentially making it as far north as Oakland and Macomb counties.

Even if they do, rain totals won’t amount to much.

Whatever rain we get today will be the only bit standing between us and a beautiful stretch of weather.

High pressure builds in, offering up brighter skies and lighter winds to end the week.

A sweet weekend is on the way, as temps keep climbing through the middle of next week.

Our next rainmaker shows up around then. Between now and then, enjoy!