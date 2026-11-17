Starting the morning off with patchy fog.

Downriver visibility is near zero, so give yourself some extra time to reach your destination. Use your low beams when applicable.

It’s a cold start, colder than yesterday. In Monroe and Ann Arbor, as much as 11 degrees chillier than yesterday at this time.

That puts many county temperatures near freezing. Perhaps an extra layer is needed for waiting at the bus top this morning.

More sun this afternoon with temperatures expected to be milder than yesterday with highs in the low 50s.

Progressively warmer afternoon readings this week with highs near 60 degrees.

Next chance for rain comes late Saturday into Sunday.