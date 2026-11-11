Woman found dead after shooting, house fire in Westland
Police in Westland are investigating a woman's death and house fire.
What we know:
Westland Police said they were called to the home Wednesday afternoon for a shooting.
When they got to the home on Calumet Street, near Wildwood Avenue and Glenwood Road, they found the house on fire and couldn’t go inside.
Firefighters and investigators responded.
When the fire was put out, police said a woman was found dead inside the home.
Police said they believe the woman was murdered and then the house was set on fire. Police said they arrested someone at the home.
Neighbors said bullets also hit a house across the street. No one there was hurt.
What we don't know:
Police haven’t identified the woman or who they arrested.
A neighbor told FOX 2 a 70-year-old woman lives at this house with her adult grandson, and that he allegedly shot her and set the home on fire.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from Westland Police and FOX 2 reporter Jamie Sherrod, who spoke to neighbors at the scene of the house fire.