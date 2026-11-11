Woman found dead after shooting, house fire in Westland

article

The Brief A woman was found dead in a house fire in Westland Wednesday afternoon. Police said they were called to the home for a shooting and arrived to find the house on fire. A neighbor told FOX 2 that a family dispute shooting happened at the home before the fire broke out, but police have not confirmed this.



Police in Westland are investigating a woman's death and house fire.

What we know:

Westland Police said they were called to the home Wednesday afternoon for a shooting.

When they got to the home on Calumet Street, near Wildwood Avenue and Glenwood Road, they found the house on fire and couldn’t go inside.

Firefighters and investigators responded.

When the fire was put out, police said a woman was found dead inside the home.

Police said they believe the woman was murdered and then the house was set on fire. Police said they arrested someone at the home.

Neighbors said bullets also hit a house across the street. No one there was hurt.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t identified the woman or who they arrested.

A neighbor told FOX 2 a 70-year-old woman lives at this house with her adult grandson, and that he allegedly shot her and set the home on fire.