The Brief The cold continues on Wednesday but skies will be clear for travel. Expect rain beginning in the afternoon Thanksgiving. Rain has a chance for snow to mix in, by Thanksgiving night/Friday morning.



It’s a big travel day with Thanksgiving coming, and low pressure developing along the East Coast will send rain our way just in time for the holiday.

Timeline:

Today, plan on more cold with partly sunny skies. Your wind chill is stuck in the 30s this afternoon.

Rain moves in around midday Thursday, with a noticeable wind adding to the raw holiday feel.

Big picture view:

Wet snow may mix in Thursday night or Friday morning, though it’ll be tough for anything to stick. Rain totals wind up between half an inch and an inch.

What's next:

It’ll be a drier weekend, though we can’t rule out some rain Sunday as a weaker system slides into the Great Lakes. We’ll keep the chilly feel into early next week.