Metro Detroit weather: The cold is coming, along with rain Thursday

The cold is coming! Wind chills hover around 40 or lower all day, and we’ll toss in some rain too.

Timeline:

Some spotty rain is possible for the commute, with scattered to widespread rain developing between 8 a.m. and noon.

Lake effect bands set up tonight and take aim at St. Clair and Sanilac counties through Friday morning.

Snow mixes with the rain, and those spots could pick up around an inch, mainly on the grass.

The rest of us may see a few flakes fly, but nothing of substance.

The cold is for everyone, with temps barely climbing out of the 30s Friday afternoon.

Many of us bottom out in the 20s by Saturday morning. The weekend stays chilly, with a little bounce back coming next week.