Ferndale students with firearms that looked real, spark school lockdown

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The Brief At least two students in class at Ferndale brought items that looked like real guns on Tuesday. The weapons were not real and the lockdown was lifted at the high school and middle school. The students are subject to the districts code of conduct policy and face punishment, while police continue to investigate.



A lockdown has been lifted at Ferndale High School and middle school Tuesday due to students bringing what appeared to be firearms to class.

The backstory:

This morning, students were reported as having items that looked like firearms, in a message sent from the school district to parents.

Both students were identified and removed from school, according to the district. It is unclear if the students attended the high school or middle school, both share the same campus.

According to a classmate witness, one of the students was smoking in the back of the classroom when police entered and removed him.

Officials: Students had lookalike guns

Dig deeper:

"The items were determined not to be real firearms," said a statement from the school district. "The students involved were identified and removed from the building, and their families have been contacted. This was an

isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to our schools."

The school district said that even when items aren't real, bringing anything that looks like a weapon to school is taken seriously.

Ferndale police is investigating the incident.

"It causes real fear and pulls emergency responders into action," the district said. The students involved will face consequences under the Student Code of Conduct, and the Ferndale Police Department is continuing its investigation.

For students who felt traumatized by the incident, the school district is offering counselors for those who need it.

"We're grateful to our staff and the Ferndale Police Department for their quick response, and to our students for following lockdown procedures so well." the statement said. "Please take a moment tonight to talk with your child about why look-alike weapons are never a joke."