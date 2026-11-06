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Metro Detroit weather: Cold temps are here, weekend looks mostly dry

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published November 6, 2026 7:24 AM EST
Published November 6, 2026 7:24 AM EST
Showers off-and-on Friday, drier for weekend
Showers off-and-on Friday, drier for weekend

Showers off-and-on Friday, drier for weekend

Alan Longstreet has the forecast. 

FOX 2 - The cold is here! Temps don't make it to 50 this afternoon with a breeze keeping our chills in the 30s for the most part.

Rain won't define the day but a stray shower may develop from time to time. 

Some heftier bands show up for the eastern shore of the thumb in St. Clair and Sanilac counties this evening, but overall coverage and intensity will be limited.

A cooler weekend is coming, but by Sunday afternoon we'll make some progress and take aim for 60 early next week. 

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet. 

Weather Forecast