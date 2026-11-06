Metro Detroit weather: Cold temps are here, weekend looks mostly dry

The cold is here! Temps don't make it to 50 this afternoon with a breeze keeping our chills in the 30s for the most part.

Rain won't define the day but a stray shower may develop from time to time.

Some heftier bands show up for the eastern shore of the thumb in St. Clair and Sanilac counties this evening, but overall coverage and intensity will be limited.

A cooler weekend is coming, but by Sunday afternoon we'll make some progress and take aim for 60 early next week.