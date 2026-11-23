Metro Detroit weather: Colder temps moving in
FOX 2 - Big temperature changes today. Yesterday's high was 65 degrees, today, 20 degrees colder, around 45.
The backstory:
Here's what happened: A cold front moved through overnight bringing showers and a change in wind direction.
In advance of the front, winds were from the Southwest, elevating our temperatures.
Behind the front, a Northwest wind ushers in colder air, starting today.
Mainly dry conditions for the big travel day, Wednesday, but a chance for rain and possibly a snowy mix for Thanksgiving, Friday and Saturday.
The Source: The forecast is by Weather Authority Lori Pinson