Much colder start to your Tuesday. It is about 14 degrees colder when compared to 24 hours ago.

Big picture view:

We start out with below seasonal values, around 28 degrees, with wind chill values in the teens.

Today will be the coldest day of the week; we can only go up from here. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to be near 40 degrees.

Timeline:

Dry conditions today but with a northerly wind, some lake effect snow showers could occur mainly to our north.

That northerly flow reinforces cold temperatures overnight. Your Wednesday start will be in the 20s again.

What's next:

Thanksgiving Day brings temperatures closer to seasonal, near 43 degrees, with rain moving in late starting Downriver.