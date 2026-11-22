The Dylan Larkin versus Red Wings trade saga concluded Sunday night when the Red Wings announced they had traded the former team captain to the Montreal Canadiens for a large package of players and picks.

The team will get conditional first round picks in 2027 and 2029, a 2027-second round and a 2028-fourth round pick, along with Michael Hage, Kirby Dach and Samuel Montembeault.

In addition to Larkin, the Red Wings are sending a 2027 third round and a 2028-second round pick to Montreal.

Hage, 20, is still in college, but was drafted by Montreal in 2024, his rights were sent to Detroit He currently plays for the University of Michigan. Dach, 26, is an 8-year NHL veteran, having spent the last five seasons with the Canadiens. Montembeault, 29, is a 7-year NHL veteran goalie, having posted 90 victories in his 211 starts. Both Hage and Dach are centers.

It marks a final chapter in the Waterford native's 11-year career with the Wings, which had only recently turned sour.

Last season was the 10th straight season the Red Wings missed the playoffs – the longest streak in the NHL.

In the meantime, Larkin has been a standout in leading the team in scoring six times over his career and the last three seasons in a row.

Flashback: Larkin requests trade

The backstory:

In the offseason, word surfaced that Larkin had requested a trade, leading to the team stripping him of his captaincy and sparking a fan backlash.

Larkin initially last spring gave the Red Wings only three destinations he’d accept a trade to — Florida, Minnesota and Vegas — before reportedly adding more possibilities in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old center, gave the front office at least seven additional teams, according to the Detroit Free Press: The Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Mammoth and Washington Capitals.

A press conference only added to the questions about the Larkin situation as training camp opened with a non-statement, statement from Larkin.

He declined to share which teams he would have been willing to be traded to, but would not say if his request to be moved still stood or if he wanted to stay with the franchise.

He was injured at the start of this season, claiming he got hurt while working out.

By the numbers:

Larkin has five seasons left on the eight-year, $69.6 million contract he signed in 2023.

Red Wings fan uprising

Meanwhile:

Discontent from fans reached a fever pitch by opening night for the Red Wings.

Larkin was booed during the introductions that kicked off the night, which later led to chants of "sell the team," in the Wings' 2-0 shutout loss to the Rangers.

Opening night photos showed homemade signs, T-shirts and more inside the arena ripping Larkin, stemming from his trade request earlier this off-season.

Social media photo shared of Red Wings fans on opening night.

Larkin is a home-grown franchise star, as the former University of Michigan standout, was drafted No. 15 overall in 2014.

With multiple seasons of at least 30 goals scored, Larkin ranks 10th in franchise history in scoring with 643 points on a team that has struggled.

Larkin earned a brief moment of redemption on Oct. 6 after returning to the ice and scoring in a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators.

He returned for 10 games, then on Oct. 29 he told the team he wouldn't be skating at all. So the Red Wings suspended him without pay. Larkin lost just over $1 million dollars, or about 13 percent of his salary while suspended by Detroit.

Other Red Wings drama

Previously:

Franchise hero and hall of fame center Steve Yzerman stepped down as GM, as fallout from the disappointment of last season, and was shuffled over to a front office role.

And the search drags on for his replacement, leading to an unconventional team announcement of Shawn Horcoff as interim general manager, recently.