Metro Detroit weather: Cool temps with drier conditions

A cool start to the work week.

Timeline:

Temperatures this morning are in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

The rain from this weekend has moved farther south along the stationary boundary that kept it rainy in Detroit.

That rain puts us in a surplus this month by 1.09". Still below for the year, but chipping away at the rain deficit. It’s currently at 3.90".

The next chance for rain is Wednesday, otherwise a drier week is setting up.

Temperatures still remain on the cool side until the weekend.

Readings by Saturday will increase to around 70 degrees.