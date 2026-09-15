Mount Clemens man charged with Animal Torture after allegedly killing a kitten

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The Brief Officials announced that 33-year-old Marcus Winfrey from Mount Clemens was arraigned on a charge of First-Degree Animal Torture. Winfrey was asleep on the steps of First United Methodist Church when he woke up agitated. According to officials, it is alleged that he intentionally stomped on the head of a woman’s gray and white female kitten named Asia.



A Metro Detroit man was arraigned in court for allegedly killing a kitten in Macomb County.

Animal torture in Mount Clemens

What they're saying:

The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

On Tuesday, officials announced that 33-year-old Marcus Winfrey from Mount Clemens was arraigned on a charge of First-Degree Animal Torture.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said on Wednesday, Sept. 2, Winfrey was asleep on the steps of First United Methodist Church when he woke up agitated. He then began to yell and swear at a woman who was also resting on the steps. Then, according to officials, it is alleged that he intentionally stomped on the head of the woman’s gray and white female kitten named Asia, killing it.

Winfrey's charges and court dates

Dig deeper:

Later that week on Sept. 4, Winfrey was arraigned and charged with First-Degree Animal Torture, which could mean 10 years in prison.



"The allegations in this case of using an innocent animal to hurt another person is cruel and deeply troubling. When offenders are convicted of animal cruelty, they should face meaningful consequences. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases and advocate for appropriate sentences," Lucido said in a statement.



Winfrey’s bond was set at $50,000 cash at 10% and he remains behind bars. He is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

According to state records, he is currently on probation for felonious assault out of Wayne County.

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