Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler temps, with rain arriving Thursday night

We’ll keep the fall feel today while we wait on our next round of rain.

Something spotty is possible this afternoon, but the best chance shows up this evening.

Rain and an occasional rumble of thunder continue tonight, with off & on showers carrying us through Friday. Rain totals wind up around 0.25".

The wind whips up Friday as temps drop from the 60s to start into the low and mid-50s by the finish as a bit of a raw day unfolds.

Temps keep falling Friday night, dipping into the 30s Saturday morning. I wouldn’t be shocked if some frost developed north and west of the city.

A decent bounce back arrives by Sunday afternoon: 60° with sun, followed by a quiet and mild week.

The Source: This forecast is by Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

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