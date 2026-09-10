Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temps Thursday, humidity fades
FOX 2 - The rain’s gone and the humidity will fade as the cold front slips south and our wind swings to the north.
By the numbers:
The dry air hangs on through the rest of the week before humidity creeps back in by the weekend.
Plan on a cool, crisp start to your Friday with a ton of sun to follow and a mainly dry weekend.
Another cold front comes through, but rain will be lacking, maybe something spotty.
Afternoon temps near 80 are the norm through the weekend, followed by a dip Monday.
We’ll warm quickly Tuesday before a shot of cooler and potentially longer lasting fall-like weather arrives.
The Source: Weather Authority Alan Longstreet provided the forecast.