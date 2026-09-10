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Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temps Thursday, humidity fades

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published September 10, 2026 6:29 AM EDT
Published September 10, 2026 6:29 AM EDT
Cooler temps Thursday as humidity fades
Cooler temps Thursday as humidity fades

Cooler temps Thursday as humidity fades

Alan Longstreet has the forecast.

FOX 2 - The rain’s gone and the humidity will fade as the cold front slips south and our wind swings to the north. 

By the numbers:

The dry air hangs on through the rest of the week before humidity creeps back in by the weekend. 

Plan on a cool, crisp start to your Friday with a ton of sun to follow and a mainly dry weekend. 

Another cold front comes through, but rain will be lacking, maybe something spotty. 

Afternoon temps near 80 are the norm through the weekend, followed by a dip Monday. 

We’ll warm quickly Tuesday before a shot of cooler and potentially longer lasting fall-like weather arrives.

The Source: Weather Authority Alan Longstreet provided the forecast.

Weather Forecast