Two 13-year-olds on motorized electric vehicle hit by driver on Telegraph

The Brief Two boys on an electric motorized scooter-type vehicle, were hit by a driver crossing Telegraph Monday. The crash took place as the boys were crossing at Hickory Grove when the driver of an F-250 struck them. Both are hospitalized. Bloomfield Township police are investigating and the driver stopped at the scene,



Two 13-year-old boys were hit by a driver in an F-250 while riding on an electric motor vehicle Monday.

The backstory:

The crash, which left both Bloomfield Hills boys critically injured, took place at noon in the crosswalk of Telegraph and Hickory Grove.

Police say the driver of the F-250, a 35-year-old Rochester Hills man, remained at the scene following the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

Boys struck on electric vehicle

Dig deeper:

The boys, described as riding together on an e-moto type-vehicle, were going westbound while the truck was traveling southbound on Telegraph, according to Bloomfield Township police.

Both boys were transported to area hospitals by the Bloomfield Township Fire Department.

What they're saying:

"One juvenile was transported to Trinity Health Oakland Hospital, while the second juvenile was transported to Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital," said a statement from Bloomfield Hills police. "Both Juveniles are currently listed in critical condition."

The Bloomfield Township Police Department’s Traffic Division and the South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team, are conducting the ongoing investigation.

What they're saying:

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

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