Metro Detroit weather: Fall preview with cooler temps Monday
FOX 2 - More of a fall-like feel in the air this morning.
Timeline:
Temperatures to start, below seasonal with some cities reporting readings in the 40s.
As the cold front cleared the state yesterday, our winds shifted to a northerly flow allowing cooler, drier air to encompass the state.
Mild readings with low humidity will continue through the day with a high near 72 degrees.
Higher humidity and rain returns Tuesday through Thursday.
A break on Friday with the threat of rain in time for the weekend.
The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Lori Pinson