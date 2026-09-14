Metro Detroit weather: Fall preview with cooler temps Monday

More of a fall-like feel in the air this morning.

Timeline:

Temperatures to start, below seasonal with some cities reporting readings in the 40s.

As the cold front cleared the state yesterday, our winds shifted to a northerly flow allowing cooler, drier air to encompass the state.

Mild readings with low humidity will continue through the day with a high near 72 degrees.

Higher humidity and rain returns Tuesday through Thursday.

A break on Friday with the threat of rain in time for the weekend.