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Metro Detroit weather: Fall preview with cooler temps Monday

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published September 14, 2026 5:45 AM EDT
Published September 14, 2026 5:45 AM EDT
Cooler Monday
Cooler Monday

Cooler Monday

A chilly start to your Monday with a mild finish. Plenty of sun today with rain returning tomorrow. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

FOX 2 - More of a fall-like feel in the air this morning. 

Timeline:

Temperatures to start, below seasonal with some cities reporting readings in the 40s.

As the cold front cleared the state yesterday, our winds shifted to a northerly flow allowing cooler, drier air to encompass the state. 

Mild readings with low humidity will continue through the day with a high near 72 degrees.

Higher humidity and rain returns Tuesday through Thursday. 

A break on Friday with the threat of rain in time for the weekend.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Lori Pinson

Weather Forecast