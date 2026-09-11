Former MSU resident physician arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two patients

The Brief MSU resident physician was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two patients. Based on the allegations, MSU police say the physician was removed from seeing any patients on April 7, 2025, and was dismissed from his position. MSU is working to contact all patients who were seen by the physician between July 2024 and April 2025.



A former Michigan State University physician has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two patients.

The physician, who MSU police identified as 39-year-old Arpit Saxena, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia Thursday night.

MSU Doctor Investigated for Alleged Sexual Assault

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MSU police say on April 3, 2025, officials were called out to the MSU Health Care facility to meet a victim who wanted to report she was a victim of sexual assault. When police arrived, the woman told officials that she had just left her appointment from inside the facility and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by the resident physician who had examined and treated her.

Based on the allegations, MSU police say the physician was removed from seeing any patients on April 7, 2025, and was dismissed from his position.

A second woman was identified during the investigation, who also claimed she was assaulted by Saxena during one of her appointments.

MSU police filed a warrant request with the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office, leading to them issuing a felony warrant for three counts of criminal sexual conduct, third degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree. The warrant was signed by a judge with no bond.

On Sept. 4, MSU police attempted to locate and contact Saxena. He was then arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

MSU working to contact other patients

What they're saying:

MSU released a statement regarding Saxena's arrest:

"Patients deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and professionalism, and we regret that this trust was broken. We are deeply sorry for the harm this has caused and apologize to those affected by this abuse. We understand the impact these acts have on members of our community, and we extend our empathy and care.

"We take any report of sexual abuse or misconduct extremely seriously and understand our responsibility to ensure the safety of those who seek care at our facilities.

A violation was first reported in April 2025 and the college and university took prompt action to remove the individual from patient care and initiate the appropriate reporting processes.

Our Office for Civil Rights reviews reports of sexual misconduct and offers supportive measures to those impacted. This has been a coordinated response and complex process with careful consideration for the privacy of those involved."

What's next:

MSU is working to contact all patients who were seen by the physician between July 2024 and April 2025.

Due to the fact that he was not arrested in Michigan, Saxena has not been arraigned yet.