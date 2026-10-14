Metro Detroit weather: Fall temperatures return Wednesday after record heat

It’s back to reality today as yesterday’s record high of 87 degrees is firmly in the rearview mirror.

Timeline:

Any morning showers end early, and most of the day winds up dry and we get noticeably cooler.

Another round of rain arrives Thursday evening, continues through the night and lingers into Friday morning, with scattered showers possible into the afternoon. Temps drop Friday and the wind whips up, not what we’d call the most pleasant finish to the week.

Temps bottom out in the 30s Saturday morning, and I think we’ll stay shy of 60 degrees in the afternoon.

But are we done with the warmth? We don’t normally hit 80 degrees in the back-half of October, though it’s not unheard of.

Three of the last 10 years have featured at least one, and I wouldn’t be shocked if temperatures in the 70s snuck back into the forecast at some point next week.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

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