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Metro Detroit weather: Great-looking Friday; remnants of Hurricane Isaias bring Sunday rain

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published October 9, 2026 6:42 AM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 6:42 AM EDT
Spotty shower chance for Friday night
Spotty shower chance for Friday night

Spotty shower chance for Friday night

Alan Longstreet has the forecast. 

FOX 2 - Our last 7 p.m. sunset of the year is here, so soak it in! 

Timeline:

The weather will be soak-able too, turning super nice this afternoon despite the chilly start. 

There’s an off chance for a spotty shower tonight, but generally dry weather wins through Saturday. 

What’s left of Hurricane Isaias sends some showers our way Sunday. 

There’s still some potential for moderate totals, tho the latest data continues to favor lighter amounts. 

We’ll slide into the 70s Saturday and again Monday, with a more prolonged cooldown coming by the middle of next week. 

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet. 

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