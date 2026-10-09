Metro Detroit weather: Great-looking Friday; remnants of Hurricane Isaias bring Sunday rain

Our last 7 p.m. sunset of the year is here, so soak it in!

Timeline:

The weather will be soak-able too, turning super nice this afternoon despite the chilly start.

There’s an off chance for a spotty shower tonight, but generally dry weather wins through Saturday.

What’s left of Hurricane Isaias sends some showers our way Sunday.

There’s still some potential for moderate totals, tho the latest data continues to favor lighter amounts.

We’ll slide into the 70s Saturday and again Monday, with a more prolonged cooldown coming by the middle of next week.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

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