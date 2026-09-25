Metro Detroit weather: Great-looking weekend in the wings

A gorgeous stretch of weather continues across Metro Detroit as we head into the weekend.

The backstory:

Friday will be the cloudiest day of the next few, with partly cloudy skies and some extra clouds thickening up through the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will still be comfortable, with highs reaching around 65 degrees.

If you’re heading out for a high school football game Friday night, you’ll probably want an extra layer. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the evening before eventually dropping to around 49 degrees overnight.

Then comes a beautiful weekend.

Saturday and Sunday both feature plenty of sunshine with highs climbing into the 70s. Michigan and Michigan State both play football games Saturday, and tailgaters are in for a treat with comfortable temperatures and lots of sun.

Just keep in mind that it will cool off later in the day and into the evening, so having a sweatshirt or jacket nearby won’t be a bad idea.

Overall, there isn’t much to complain about with this forecast. After the extra clouds Friday, we’ll settle into a sunny, warm and beautiful fall weekend.

Enjoy the weekend everybody!