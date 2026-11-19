Another 60 degree late November day is on the way! We’ll do it again Friday and Saturday too.

Soak it in, as 60 becomes much more rare come December. We basically get there once every few years during the 12th month.

The backstory:

Though on occasion we can get a few. Back in 1998 we had five, so dare to dream.

Rain’s back in the forecast Sunday, with colder air to follow for the holiday week.