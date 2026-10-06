Metro Detroit weather: Mild afternoon incoming, warmer for Wednesday

Happy Tuesday morning.

Timeline:

A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Skies will remain clear as we had through the rest of the day today with a lot of sunshine daytime highs, to warm into the upper 60s.

Expect to see warmer conditions, moving forward, high temperatures by Wednesday will peak in the mid-70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Our next cold front will approach the statement mid-week which will increase our wind conditions anywhere between 20 to 25 mph.

We will remain in the 70s through the end of the week with lots of sunshine and dry conditions.

This weekend looks glorious with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until next week, so enjoy the warm and dry stretch.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Stephanie Mead.

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