Metro Detroit weather: Monday warm-up on the way

A mild start to the day with a mostly cloudy sky.

Timeline:

Expect to see daytime highs hit the low 80s today with decreasing cloud cover through the afternoon.

Later on, tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s with increasing ring chances after midnight.

It will be an even warmer day come Tuesday with high temperatures flirting with the record.

High temps will warm into the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

The next chance for rain arrives in the early Wednesday morning what temperature is cooling to the upper 60s.

Bigger changes by the end of the week with rain chances returning Thursday into Friday with decreasing temperatures.

High temps on Friday will be in the 60s overnight. Lows are expected to fall into the 30s.

This weekend we’ll start off cool with our high temperatures in the upper 40s and 50 with decreasing rain chances.

We should rebound back to the 60s by Sunday.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Stephanie Mead.

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