Metro Detroit weather: Rain, storms return this weekend

Your Friday forecast has scattered showers and storms back in the forecast. An all-day rain out it will not be. However, I think there's an opportunity for wet weather both this morning and this afternoon on an isolated or scattered basis.

Here's a snapshot of FOX Futurecast this afternoon to reference:

Saturday continues to be the day with the better opportunity for more widespread storms to fire up as a warm front crosses SE Michigan allowing hotter and more humid air back in. Scattered showers and storms Saturday morning will move out leaving a time of dry weather before our next round of storms Saturday afternoon.

It's the second round of storms that will likely contain some strong to severe wind gusts as the Storm Prediction Center has increased our risk from marginal (isolated severe storms) to slight (scattered severe storms). Damaging wind looks like the greatest risk with hail at a lesser probability.

Temperatures will turn up further Sunday as high temps near 90° and it looks like we'll wind up with a dry finish to the weekend.