Metro Detroit weather: Record warmth for Wednesday before fall temps return

Our hot October weather marches on.

Big picture view:

We’ll take aim at a record-high of 83 degrees this afternoon as a Southwest wind whips up, with gusts to 30 mph.

Any spotty showers early this morning will fade, and the bulk of the day winds up dry with mostly sunny skies.

Scattered rain and another rumble of thunder are possible tonight before shutting down early tomorrow, leading to a dry and cooler Wednesday.

Check out future radar and note the partial coverage.

The fall feel returns tomorrow, with a shot of even colder air set for the weekend.

Before that happens, another round of rain arrives late Thursday and lasts into Friday morning.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

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