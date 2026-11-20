Metro Detroit weather: Sixty-degree weather continues through the weekend
FOX 2 - The sweet weather marches on with a chance for five days in a row, hitting 60 degrees.
Timeline:
We’ll trudge through the cold start before finishing with sunshine and temps in the 60s.
Saturday is basically a repeat, with rain showing up later Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches.
Temps dip in a big way next week, and Thanksgiving will be cold and then some.
A rain or snow shower is possible, but no major systems are showing up for now.
It’s still several days out, though, so way too early to say with any certainty.
The Source: This forecast is by Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.