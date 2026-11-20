The sweet weather marches on with a chance for five days in a row, hitting 60 degrees.

Timeline:

We’ll trudge through the cold start before finishing with sunshine and temps in the 60s.

Saturday is basically a repeat, with rain showing up later Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches.

Temps dip in a big way next week, and Thanksgiving will be cold and then some.

A rain or snow shower is possible, but no major systems are showing up for now.

It’s still several days out, though, so way too early to say with any certainty.