Metro Detroit weather: Stray sprinkles remain on Thursday

We start the morning off with a few stray sprinkle sprinkles, and we’ll see that trend continue through the afternoon.

The backstory:

Daytime highs today hit the lower 70s with mostly cloudy sky with continued chances of showers through this evening.

Low temperatures tonight will fall into the low mid 60s with shower chances diminishing as we headed to early Friday morning.

Friday is looking like a beautiful day with high temperatures in the low 70s low humidity and a mix of sending clouds.

As we head into the upcoming weekend, we’re in increasing our chance of showers and thunderstorms as we had through Saturday and Sunday.

There could be periods of some heavy rain as well with the potential for some flooding in low lying areas.

High temperatures too will be running cooler with most spots in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Next week, expect to see a much cooler pattern overhead with more rain chances taking us through the middle part of next week. Daytime highs are expected to hit the mid 60s.

The Source: Information for this report is

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