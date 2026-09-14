Bloomfield Township passes 6-month e-bike ban for people under 16

The Brief Bloomfield Township has passed a 6-month ban on e-bikes and e-scooters on their sidewalks. The moratorium applies to kids under the age of 16 The ban follows a crash involving two teens who were struck while riding e-motos.



Bloomfield Township has banned electric bikes and electric scooters on sidewalks and township property for the next six months.

The moratorium applies to anyone under the age of 16.

E-bike ban in Bloomfield Township

What we know:

The Bloomfield Township board enacted the six-month moratorium after a crash on Telegraph last week involving two 13-year-olds that were struck while riding e-bikes.

The temporary rule was made Monday night and will give the council more time to establish an ordinance governing their usage in the community.

If anyone is caught riding them when they shouldn't, the bikes and scooters will be confiscated and returned to parents.

Residents may file a written request for an exemption.

The backstory:

The two kids struck while crossing Telegraph on Sept. 8.

They were initially reported in critical condition. Police said both were crossing at Hickory Ridge when an F-250 struck them while traveling southbound.

The incident is the latest in an increase of vehicle-e-bike collisions, police say.

"There’s a lot of confusion because there’s also 3 classes of e-bikes," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "And each requires different things: where you can ride it, who can ride it, what you have to be wearing."

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Zoom out:

According to Bloomfield Township police, e-motos are limited to only private use. Anyone riding one on the street needs a license.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard called on the Michigan legislature to come up with more rules about electric bikes and scooters.