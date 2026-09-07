Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny, mild and comfortable Labor Day

Get ready for a great holiday forecast. Labor Day in Michigan will be dry, sunny and mild.

By the numbers:

Temperatures start out on the cool side, with lows in the 50s. This is actually close to seasonal values.

Our afternoon high temperature also follows the norm with high readings near 80 degrees.

Tuesday brings increasing clouds by afternoon with warmer temperatures.

Low 80s for the high. Even warmer with higher humidity levels Wednesday with the threat of storms.

Windy, cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday.