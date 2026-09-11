Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and pleasant Friday with chance for weekend shower
FOX 2 - Plan on a sweet finish to the week and a pretty nice weekend ahead.
The backstory:
A bit of patchy fog is possible this morning, with full sun, low humidity and afternoon temps in the 70s on the way.
Humidity creeps back up Saturday, adding at least a small chance for a shower or random rumble of thunder.
Still, the weekend winds up way more dry than not.
Temps dip Monday, but another shot of summer heat arrives Tuesday as a more active pattern sets up by the middle of next week.
The Source: This forecast is by Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.