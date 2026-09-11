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Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and pleasant Friday with chance for weekend shower

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published September 11, 2026 6:18 AM EDT
Published September 11, 2026 6:18 AM EDT
Good-looking Friday on the way, shower chance Saturday
Good-looking Friday on the way, shower chance Saturday

Good-looking Friday on the way, shower chance Saturday

Alan Longstreet has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Plan on a sweet finish to the week and a pretty nice weekend ahead. 

The backstory:

A bit of patchy fog is possible this morning, with full sun, low humidity and afternoon temps in the 70s on the way. 

Humidity creeps back up Saturday, adding at least a small chance for a shower or random rumble of thunder. 

Still, the weekend winds up way more dry than not. 

Temps dip Monday, but another shot of summer heat arrives Tuesday as a more active pattern sets up by the middle of next week.

The Source: This forecast is by Weather Authority Alan Longstreet. 

Weather Forecast