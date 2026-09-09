How to watch Lions vs Saints in 2026 season opener Sunday

The Brief This Sunday Lions fans can keep it on FOX 2 all day long. The Lions open the 2026 season against the Saints at Ford Field. From pre-game to kickoff and afterwards, the postgame wrap Sunday evening, FOX 2 will have you covered.



After a 2-1 preseason, the games finally count when the Lions return to the field Sunday.

This Sunday the Lions open the new 2026 season at Ford Field against the Saints.

The Lions are eager to improve on last year's 9-8 season which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in three years following back-to-back appearances.

The season so far:

This preseason the Lions went 2-1, winning their last two exhibition games.

New Orleans went 1-2 in the preseason with the low point coming in week 2 when they lost 34-0 to the Rams.

How to watch the Lions

Lions on FOX 2 Sunday:

Pregame: Get ready for the big day by watching Lions Game Day Live at 10 a.m.

Gametime: Watch the Lions on FOX 2 with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Postgame: Sunday night at 11 p.m. is Lions Game Night with locker room interviews, analysis, and more.

The Lions are -6.5 point favorites against the visiting Saints.

Coaching roots

The backstory:

Prior to coming to Detroit, Campbell as an assistant under former Saints coach Sean Payton. He was asked about his experiences with the organization on Tuesday.

"Had it not been for my time there with that organization, it's a class act, man, it's a class organization," he said. "And being with Sean Payton, obviously, I wouldn't have gotten this opportunity. So it means a ton."

‘Getting back to what we do’

What they're saying:

Last year the 9-8 Lions ended up on the wrong end of some tie-breakers and finished last in the NFC North.

It was a tough stumble after winning back-to-back NFC North crowns in 2023 and 2024.

Campbell said he was happy with the offseason and areas that needed to be upgraded, were – and in some cases, he said: "There's some addition by subtraction that takes place."

"I think just our focus, getting back to what we do, what we're about," he said. "And, really competing with each other, testing each other."

Quarterback Jared Goff said last season left a bad taste in their mouths and starting Week 1 on Sunday, the team gets to do something about it.

"Whatever we were was so long ago, I think we want to prove who we are now," he said. "Also there are a lot of guys who weren't here last year. But for the guys who were, there is some pride involved and not wanting to do anything close to that.

"I think last place in your division still stings. We are pretty internally motivated."

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 28: Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Team captains named

What's next:

Goff was voted one of the newly named captains by teammates, along with:

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill,

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Tackle Penei Sewell

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Linebacker Jack Campbell

Punter Jack Fox

For Campbell, it is his first time as a captain and his coach raved about it.

"That's a great honor to be voted," Dan Campbell said. "Everybody to a man respects what Jack Campbell is about, by the way he goes about his business, man."