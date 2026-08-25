Metro Detroit Weather: Very nice Tuesday, storms move in tomorrow night

It’ll be another treat for us here in Southeast Michigan today.

A cool start, a warm afternoon and decent sun all the while. Less wind too as high pressure nudges in.

Storms return as early as Wednesday afternoon, becoming a good bet by evening as our next system rolls in.

Storms should be scattered, if not widespread, with the off chance for severe weather to develop.

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (1 out of 5).

The storms fade Wednesday night, with just a spotty leftover shower possible Thursday afternoon.

Temps get back above 80 and stay that way through the weekend.