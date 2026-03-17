Metro Detroit woman uses CPR to save dog in distress

The Brief Peanut, the beagle mix, was playing with other pups at this doggy daycare on March 6 when another dog’s jaw got caught in his collar. Samantha snapped into action, cut the collar off, and realized Peanut wasn’t breathing.



CPR saved the life of a dog named Peanut in Metro Detroit, who is now having the time of his life at Doggie in the Window in Berkley. Meanwhile. Samantha Washburn, the woman who saved his life, spoke with FOX 2.

Big picture view:

Peanut is a beagle mix. He was playing with other pups at this doggy daycare on March 6 when another dog’s jaw got caught in his collar.

"It was like stuck under here, her jaw, and it tightened so much he lost consciousness," said Washburn.

Samantha snapped into action, cut the collar off, and realized Peanut wasn’t breathing and had no heartbeat. She started CPR.

"Kind of like human CPR, obviously not as hard. You’ll find the fifth rib and start compressions on their side, and then you’ll make sure they have their airway, and you’ll give them two breaths through their nose," she said. "I’ve worked here 10 years and never had to do CPR before. We did have a course here a few years ago, but I also wanted to get recertified, so I did the training through the American Red Cross."

What you can do:

Samantha will be teaching a doggy CPR class in April. Her passion for pups and professionalism, ‘paw’sitively unmatched.

"I’ve had no doubt in my mind what Samantha is capable of here. Day in and day out, she’s a true leader," said Wendy Luczak.

So what’s next for Peanut? Toys, treats, and lots of love.

What’s next for Samantha? She’s been named employee of the month.