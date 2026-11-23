The Brief A police chase in Inkster led to a car crash Monday morning. Officials attempted to pull a car over for an investigation when the car drove off. The crash happened at John Daly Road and Michigan Avenue.



An investigation into an attempted robbery in Inkster led to a car crash Monday morning.

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Inkster officials say police were called to Dartmouth Square Apartments on the report of multiple people driving a Silver Chevy Traverse who were attempting to break into cars in the area. When police arrived, they found the suspected vehicle and tried to pull the vehicle over.

Officials say the car did not pull over and drove off, nearly crashing into a police car. The chase began as police attempted to catch up, but before they could, the suspects drove through a red light at the intersection of John Daly Road and Michigan Avenue and hit another car. The driver of that car was 19-year-old Javon Smith from Inkster.

There were also several passengers in Smith's car, with police saying their ages range from 17–20. All were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police search suspect's car in crash

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Officers would then find several items from the suspect's car:

A facsimile firearm

Various masks

Jewelry

A digital scale

Currency

Marijuana-infused edible products

Ammunition

Several stolen license plates

Two bottles of promethazine (Lean)

An investigation is ongoing.