The Brief Congresswomen Tlaib and Dingel will speak out against anti-Muslim language at a press conference on Tuesday. It will be held in Canton Township. The 2026 election is less than a week away.



Members of Congress, local public officials, and Michigan mothers accused opponents of using Islamophobia for electoral gain during the 2026 midterm election on Tuesday.

Speaking at a preschool in Canton Township, figures like Debbie Dingell, Rashida Tlaib, as well as members of the Mothers Against Hate condemned anti-Muslim rhetoric, including some of the language used in the U.S. Senate race in Michigan.

"They’ve tried to weaponize his religion by attacking not only Abdul El-Sayed, but every single Muslim," Yvonne Lewis said.

‘Not the America that it's supposed to be'

Big picture view:

U.S. Rep. Dingell argued that while communities may disagree about politics and policy, they cannot be allowed to do so while targeting their faith or race.

"I was raised by nuns who taught me you never hate anybody. Everyone deserves to work, play, learn, shop and live without fear," she said. "When hate is directed at one community, it threatens the safety and the dignity of all."

Detroit Congresswoman Tlaib lamented the hateful political ads during family-friendly programming that is forcing people to change the channel.

"This is literally our daily lives—turning off the radio, turning off the images again on our TV—while we’re literally just trying to enjoy a football game or series or anything," Tlaib said.

Zoom out:

Another speaker was Sarah Glasser, a Jewish mother and aunt argued anti-Semitism, racism, and Islamophobia were all interconnected.

"An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," she said, arguing candidates like Mike Rogers and President Donald Trump of had engaged in hateful discourse during the election cycle.

"When there’s an argument about policy, a candidate argues policy," Glasser said. "But when the argument targets his name, his wife’s headscarf, his mother, his employer, the argument is no longer about policy. It’s about who he is."

Sarah Glasser speaks at a press conference.

Vulgar Messaging in Michigan

The backstory:

Both anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic messaging has been reported around Metro Detroit this year.

In July, several communities in Oakland County were targeted with vulgar literature. Police in Berkley, Oak Park, and Huntington Woods have investigated the incidents.

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