Michigan deer hunter's 'one buck rule' and other changes coming to firearm season

The Brief Michigan deer hunters will be greeted by a slew of new rules for harvesting antlerless and antlered deer next season. That includes a new ‘One Buck Rule’ that will limit hunters to shooting just one male deer a season. The goal of the change is to improve the buck-to-doe ratio as well as the state's management of deer in general.



Michigan hunters will be greeted by a wave of new rules when it comes to shooting and harvesting deer when the 2026 and 2027 seasons return to the state.

Wildlife regulators approved more than a dozen changes to deer hunting season, including a shorter muzzle-loader season, an earlier start to late antlerless firearm deer season, and the permitting of more firearms.

There will also be the arrival of a new one buck rule in the Lower Peninsula, starting in 2027.

There is also a new pilot program where hunters in the Lower Peninsula will be eligible to harvest a second buck only after a successful antlerless hunt. It comes with a four-point antler restriction.

The pilot program's introduction comes as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources hopes to deploy better management of the state's deer herd. Hunters shot more male deer than female deer during last year's season, prompting the creation of a one-buck rule.

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Changing Deer Hunting Rules

The Natural Resources Commission approved several changes to deer hunting for 2026 and 2027.

The DNR's proposals were originally pitched to the NRC during its April meeting. On May 13, the seven-member body approved the changes.

The 2026 changes include:

Eliminating antlerless deer hunting access drawing in the Upper Peninsula. Only the universal antlerless deer license will be available to hunters in the Upper Peninsula.

Muzzleloader deer season reduced from 10 days to three days. The new season begins the first Friday in December. In the Lower Peninsula, any legal firearm can be used for muzzle-loader season.

Late Antlerless Firearm Deer Season begins earlier, starting on the Monday after December Firearm Deer season ends and extending through Jan. 1.

The Limited Firearms Deer Zone in the Lower Peninsula is eliminated, which allows the use of all legal firearms. .22 long rifles are now allowed around the state.

Crossbows can be used during late archery deer season in the Upper Peninsula for residents with a valid senior deer license, senior deer combination license, or senior antlerless deer license.

The extended late antlerless firearm deer season and the January archery deer seasons are eliminated. That means all deer hunting seasons end after Jan. 1.

The early antlerless firearm deer season will run at the same time as the Liberty Hunt, during the second weekend in September. This year the hunts are scheduled for Sept. 12–13.

The NRC will work with other departments to establish universal antlerless deer license use limits.

In addition to those changes, there will also be case-by-case exceptions for wildlife rehabilitators to possess fawns for treatment.

The 2027 changes include:

A new one buck per hunter will be ordered for the Lower Peninsula.

The rule pertains to either a buck with at least three antler points on one side, or for one anterless deer. A combination license pertains to one of each, or two antlerless deer.

Michigan's One-Buck Rule

The one buck rule has been a proposal for deer management in Michigan for years.

Discussion ramped up in 2024 after a formal proposal was pitched for the Deer Management Initiative. Other recommendations included a seasonal buck bag limit and regional antler point restrictions.

The recommended option, according to the DNR's wildlife conservation order, will be a one buck rule that will be for all hunters in Michigan. It goes into effect on March 1, 2027.

"Michigan is unique in the Great Lakes states in that hunters historically and routinely harvest more antlered deer than antlerless deer," wildlife officials wrote. "A one buck rule is expected to lower the overall harvest of antlered deer and may encourage hunters to be more selective, potentially resulting in the harvest of older, larger-antlered deer while still leaving that decision to each hunter."