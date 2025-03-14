Michigan DNR to gas Canada geese at problematic sites

The Brief The DNR is planning to euthanize Canada geese at some sites using gas. The DNR says it is using an American Veterinary Medical Association-approved euthanasia method. Some are upset at the plan saying it is inhumane, while the DNR says it is a last resort.



With the weather warming up you might see more Canada geese outside. From making a mess on sidewalks to getting in the way of golf swings, some people can find geese to be real pests.

In the worst-case scenarios, the DNR is now gathering up and culling groups of Canada geese instead of moving them to sanctuaries.

"What the geese face is fearful and disgusting," said Matt Lyson.

Big picture view:

The DNR's new protocols on how they deal with them that some find controversial.

When it comes to problematic, nuisance geese the DNR will euthanize them due to a number of factors — including the possibility of spreading bird flu.

"This is sort of this last effort to solve that problem for that site where there’s having human-goose conflicts," said Kaitlyn Barnes, Michigan DNR.

Barnes, a waterfowl expert with the DNR, says this method is reserved for serious human-goose conflict situations. In the past the DNR did relocate geese but were moving up to 10,000 a year — a program Barnes says was not sustainable.

"Ultimately, they will be humanely euthanized," Barnes said. "We are using an American Veterinary Medical Association-approved euthanasia method."

The DNR will round the geese up and then gas them on site.

But Lyson with the Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary says, it’s actually far from humane.

"Kind of a disgusting way of doing it," he said. "When they gas them they’ll tell people they’re just going to fall asleep. Nothing is going to fall asleep. It's going to fight for 20, 30, 40 minutes until it dies."

For now — the dead geese will just be taken to a landfill. The DNR is working to implement a program to process the meat safely.

Barnes stresses that this is a last resort — and problematic sites must qualify.

"We are strongly recommending that sites try a number of non-lethal techniques, before we land here," she said. "Ultimately, they will be humanely euthanized."

As for Lyson — he hopes the DNR changes its program to protect these birds.

"And you’ll never put a dent in the population of Canada geese, never," he said.