Northern Michigan man wins nearly $7M in lottery

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The Brief A 48-year-old from Grand Traverse County won nearly $7 million in the lottery. The player chose to remain anonymous. The win came from the Lotto 47 jackpot.



A man from Grand Traverse County won nearly $7 million from the Michigan Lottery.

Michigan man lottery winner

Big picture view:

A 48-year-old man from Grand Traverse County won big in the Lotto 47 jackpot. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

By the numbers:

His prize is $6.79 million, which he chose to receive as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.7 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to buy a house, invest, and take a few trips.

What they're saying:

"I play Lotto 47 and some of the other draw games regularly because my theory is that you can’t win if you don’t play," said the player. "I got on the Michigan Lottery app to check the winning numbers the day after the drawing. When I saw I matched all six and won the $6.79 million jackpot, I wanted to scream! I kept blinking and thinking to myself: ‘This can’t be right.’ It was unreal."

Can lottery players remain anonymous?

Local perspective:

Under Michigan law, players who win more than $10,000 playing state-only games are granted anonymity. Winners may waive that anonymity if they chose, according to Michigan Lottery .

Big picture view:

Laws vary by state if lottery winners can remain anonymous or if public disclosure is required.

For the multi-state games, state law defers to the rules of those games. The rules of multi-state games – Powerball, Mega Millions, and Millionaire For Life – allow for the names of winners to be public.