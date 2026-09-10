Michigan man missing at Isle Royale National Park

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The Brief Isle Royale National Park has stated that there is a search underway for a missing hiker. The individual from Royal Oak, Mich. was scheduled to depart Saturday, Sept. 5. A report was made on Sept. 6 by the family after the hiker did not return home as was planned.



The National Park Service has opened search operations for a missing hiker from metro Detroit after his family reported that he did not return home on Sunday as planned.

What we know:

The missing hiker is from Royal Oak, Mich. and was hiking at Isle Royale National Park with plans to return home Sept. 6. After he did not return home, his family reported him as missing, which prompted search operations by the National Park Service.

The operations have been ongoing since the report was filed.

What we don't know:

It is not certain where the missing hiker might have been traveling specifically throughout the park or for how long he has been missing within the park.

Where is Isle Royale National Park?

The backstory:

Isle Royale is located in the northwest waters of Lake Superior. The isle is legally a part of the state of Michigan, but it is physically closer to Minnesota and Ontario, Canada. The national park runs along the international border of Canada and the United States.

According to the National Park Service, the wilderness of the area presents unique challenges and the park cautions visitors to be prepared. They warn that emergency services are available on the island, but that it can be difficult to contact rangers and that emergency responders and evacuations can take time.

They also warn that cell phone service is unreliable. Additional safety information on Isle Royale National Park can be found here.