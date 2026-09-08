Grosse Pointe Shores police investigate body found along Detroit River

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The Brief Police are investigating the discovery of a body found along Lake Shore Drive. Several Grosse Pointe Farms officers were seen along the coast, near Provencal Road. The U.S. Coast Guard said the Wayne County Marine Division recovered an individual's body after they went overboard into Lake St. Clair on Saturday.



Police from Grosse Pointe Shores are investigating after a body was discovered along the shore of the Detroit River.

Footage from SkyFOX observed a body lying along the shore, near Lake Shore Drive, covered with a tarp.

It was near the Provencal Road.

Police have not confirmed any details of the investigation to FOX 2.

Man fell overboard over weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on social media that the Wayne County Marine Division had recovered an individual's body after it washed up on shore near the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club.

Before the discovery, rescue crews had been searching for a 74-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake St. Clair on Saturday night.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.