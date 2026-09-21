Families demand answers 7 weeks after 2 people were killed in Oak Park shooting

The Brief Green was 19, a football player with a full-ride scholarship about to go back to college at Olivet. Teris King was 18, just graduated from high school and ready to start school at Oakland University. It’s believed someone who had been asked to leave the party could be responsible, but still no one is in custody and the families say they’re not getting answers.



It’s been seven weeks since two young adults were gunned down in Oak Park and still no arrests. On Monday night, the parents of the victims spoke with FOX 2.

Big picture view:

Dashaun Green and Teris King had so much life to live, successful students with big plans. Their parents were so excited about their college careers, all of it cut short on Aug. 3 when they were killed, leaving their loved ones devastated.

"It turned my world upside down, it gave me the feeling that nothing really matters to me anymore," said Terrance King. "How can I fix my broken heart, how can I go on?"

Green was 19, a football player with a full-ride scholarship about to go back to college at Olivet. Teris King was 18, just graduated from high school and ready to start school at Oakland University.

It’s believed both were asleep at an Airbnb on Coolidge near Nine Mile along with a number of other young people after a pajama party when someone outside opened fire on the house, firing dozens of bullets.

It’s believed someone who had been asked to leave the party could be responsible, but still no one is in custody and the families say they’re not getting answers.

"These were beautiful, innocent young lives that were taken – tragically due to senseless gun violence. There’s people out there that know exactly what happened. I just want to know – how can you live with yourself?"

What they're saying:

FOX 2 reached out to Oak Park police and the city manager.

They say this case remains a top priority.

They are still investigating, doing interviews, working with other law enforcement, and they encourage anyone with any information to reach out to Oak Park police.

What you can do:

The family of Teris King has opened a GoFundMe which can be accessed by tapping here.