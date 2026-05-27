Michigan State president resigns for same position at Clemson University

Michigan State President Kevin Guskiewicz has left for Clemson University.

Guskiewicz was confirmed as Clemson's next president at a board of trustees meeting on Wednesday.

He was voted unanimously as the school's 22nd president and he called it humbling and inspiring.

"This is an exciting day for me and my family I am deeply honored," he said. "Over the course of my career in higher education I have always believed that universities have the power and responsibility to transform lives and to shape the future of communities - locally nationally and abroad."

Guskiewicz, 60, has been in office since March, 2024 and was the sixth president at MSU in the past six years.

After being voted president-elect, he spoke about his time at MSU.

"At Michigan State I inherited both significant challenges and extraordinary opportunities," he said. "Together our community has been focusing on building trust and strengthening transparency, reaffirming the university's commitment to students, faculty and the people of Michigan.

"During that time we achieved the most successful years of philanthropic giving in the university's history and we will do that at Clemson."

It is the third university president in Michigan to resign in the last year. Santa Ono at the University of Michigan, and Kimberly Andrews of Wayne State University were the others.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.