The Brief The Mid-American Conference is appealing the end-result of the Western Michigan-Michigan football game. A controversial decision to add one more second onto the game clock ended with UM scoring on a desperate last-second throw. The MAC is asking that Western Michigan be recognized as the "actual winner" of the game.



The MAC is appealing the end-result of the Western Michigan-Michigan football game that ended on a controversial decision to add one second back onto the game clock that ended with the Wolverines scoring on a last-second Hail Mary.

In a statement issued on their website, the MAC said it had submitted a formal appeal to the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee, requesting "those bodies recognize Western Michigan as the actual winner of the game."

Western Michigan-UM game

The request comes following a controversial end to both teams' first game of the season when the Wolverines won 13-12.

The backstory:

Western Michigan went into the game's final drive up 12-7 when it appeared they had pulled a massive upset over the heavily-favored Wolverines.

Following a last-second throw from Bryce Underwood when the ball was deflected out of bounds, the game clock read 0:00 remaining. After a review from referees, crews decided to put one last second on the game clock, extending the series by one more down.

JJ Buchanan caught the next throw, scoring a touchdown and giving Michigan the lead.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 05: JJ Buchanan #6 of the Michigan Wolverines catches a game winning pass with no time left on the clock to beat the Western Michigan Broncos 13-12 at Michigan Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Pho Expand

What they're saying:

The MAC's statement argues that the Big Ten Conference replay crew erroneously put more time back onto the clock.

"This was not a judgment regarding the proper amount of time to place on the clock. It was an error in the application of the established replay protocol governing this specific end-of-game timing situation. Had the protocol been properly followed and the program-feed clock been used, no additional play would have been awarded, and Western Michigan would have won the game, 12–7.

"As a result, the Mid-American Conference has submitted formal appeals to the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff. The MAC is requesting that those bodies recognize Western Michigan as the actual winner of the game for purposes of their respective rankings, evaluations and selection deliberations, and take such other corrective action as may be within their authority."

The full statement is here.