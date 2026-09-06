Madonna University opens season with 77-14 victory over Judson

article

Madonna University football made history Saturday evening, opening its new home, The Hawk, in unforgettable fashion with a dominant 77-14 victory over Judson University.



The victory marked the second program win in Madonna football history, giving the Crusaders a memorable way to christen their new home in Farmington Hills.



Madonna wasted little time establishing control. The Crusaders scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter, including two defensive touchdowns, to race out to a 21-0 advantage.



Colin Tola got the scoring started with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown with 13:32 remaining in the first quarter. Demetrick Welch then added a 16-yard rushing touchdown to cap a five-play, 50-yard drive, before Christopher Coates intercepted a Judson pass and returned it 34 yards for another touchdown.



The offensive and defensive dominance continued into the second quarter. Brock Culpepper powered his way into the end zone on a six-yard run to extend the lead to 28-0. Quarterback Kolter Smith then connected with Eric Thomas for a 14-yard touchdown before finding Hassan Bazzi for an 11-yard score with less than a minute remaining in the half.



By halftime, Madonna had built a commanding 42-0 advantage, putting together a complete performance on both sides of the ball.



The Crusaders continued their offensive attack coming out of the locker room. Smith connected with Micale McClure for a 28-yard touchdown early in the third quarter before Connor Greif found Kamren Wilkerson for a spectacular 78-yard touchdown strike.



Judson finally broke through late in the third quarter when Jace Velasquez scored on a six-yard run, but Madonna answered with another touchdown before the quarter ended.



Madonna added three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including another connection between Greif and Bazzi, a 30-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Antonio Sobush, and a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown by Andres Rugel.



Smith finished the night with an impressive performance through the air, completing 19 of 36 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns. Greif added 104 passing yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-5 passing.



On the ground, Kwame Miller led the Crusaders with 50 rushing yards, while Welch added 33 yards and a touchdown. Culpepper also found the end zone on his two carries.



Defensively, Madonna's performance was just as impressive. The Crusaders recorded three interceptions returned for touchdowns, with Tola, Coates and Rugel each finding the end zone. The defense also consistently pressured Judson throughout the contest, holding the Eagles scoreless for more than three quarters.



The 77 points marked a historic offensive performance for Madonna, while the victory gave the Crusaders their second win all-time.



Most importantly, the victory provided a fitting beginning to a new chapter for Madonna football. In its inaugural game at The Hawk, the Crusaders delivered a performance that will be remembered as one of the defining moments in the young program's history.



A new home. A historic night. A second win. Madonna football has officially arrived at The Hawk.



The Crusaders will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 12, when they travel to Bluffton, Ohio to take on Bluffton University at Alumni Field for a scheduled kickoff of 6:00 PM.