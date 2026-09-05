Southfield shooting: Woman killed, 2 injured at TGI Fridays; suspect in custody

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The Brief A 58-year-old Inkster woman was killed after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Two bystanders — a 54-year-old Detroit man and a 42-year-old woman from Georgia — were also shot and hospitalized. Police said the woman who died and the 35-year-old Southfield man in custody were both valid CPL holders and exchanged gunfire during a verbal altercation.



A woman was killed and two bystanders were injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a TGI Fridays in Southfield late Friday night, police said.

Local perspective:

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to the 26200 block of Evergreen Road near 11 Mile Road.

Big picture view:

Police said officers found a 58-year-old woman from Inkster suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

A 54-year-old man from Detroit was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

A third victim, a 42-year-old woman from Georgia, was taken to a hospital by friends after she was shot in the upper left shoulder and bicep. She is listed in stable condition.

Police said a 35-year-old Southfield man was taken into custody after he was identified as the shooter.

The backstory:

According to investigators, the 58-year-old woman and the man in custody are both valid concealed pistol license holders. Police said the two were involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot before pulling out firearms and exchanging gunfire.

The other two victims were bystanders and were not involved in the altercation, police said.

What's next:

The shooting remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.