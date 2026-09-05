Southfield shooting: Woman killed, 2 injured at TGI Fridays; suspect in custody
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed and two bystanders were injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a TGI Fridays in Southfield late Friday night, police said.
Local perspective:
Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to the 26200 block of Evergreen Road near 11 Mile Road.
Big picture view:
Police said officers found a 58-year-old woman from Inkster suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.
A 54-year-old man from Detroit was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.
A third victim, a 42-year-old woman from Georgia, was taken to a hospital by friends after she was shot in the upper left shoulder and bicep. She is listed in stable condition.
Police said a 35-year-old Southfield man was taken into custody after he was identified as the shooter.
The backstory:
According to investigators, the 58-year-old woman and the man in custody are both valid concealed pistol license holders. Police said the two were involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot before pulling out firearms and exchanging gunfire.
The other two victims were bystanders and were not involved in the altercation, police said.
What's next:
The shooting remains under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The Source: Information for this story came from Southfield Police Deparmtent.